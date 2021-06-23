BioXcel Therapeutics Falls Premarket On Offering New Shares By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) shares were trading weaker by almost 8% in Wednesday’s premarket in response to the company’s offering of fresh shares.

On Tuesday, the company said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million in common stock. The offering has a greenshoe option of a further $15 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund ongoing clinical trials, commercialization preparation and for general corporate purposes.

For the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, BioXcel had reported a wider net loss of $26.4 million, compared to a net loss of $14.9 million for the same period in 2020.