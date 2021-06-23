Binance CEO Reminds Everyone Not to Panic Sell By CoinQuora



Binance CEO Reminds Everyone Not to Panic Sell



Binance CEO, CZ, reminded everyone not to panic sell.

CZ said, ‘99% of the time, we are in a dip’ and yet complain about lack of opportunity.

Yesterday, experienced another dip to $28,000 level.

Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted about the recent $28K Bitcoin dip and reminds everyone not to panic sell.

99% of the time, we are in a “dip”. And yet some people complain about “lack of opportunity”, “being too late”, etc. — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 23, 2021

CZ elaborated in his tweet that 99% of the time, we are in a dip. However, some people still co…

