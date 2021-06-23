Benjamin Hill Appoints David Jones as Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTCBB: BNNHF) (“BHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of David M. Jones, M.Sc., as Technical Advisor to the company.

Mr. Jones is a graduate of Dartmouth College, New Hampshire (B.Sc.) and the University of Arizona (M.Sc.). Mr. Jones has over 40 years of exploration experience throughout the Americas and is a foremost specialist on the Guerrero Gold Belt of Mexico. As a Project Manager and Chief Geologist for Teck Corp., he discovered the Los Filos deposit in 1995, and then led their successful bid to acquire the Morelos Norte reserve (El Limon/Los Guajes deposits – Torex Gold). Most recently, Mr. Jones was responsible for identifying the exploration targets that directly led to discovery of Gold Resource Corp’s bonanza grade Au-Ag Switchback Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Dave is currently a director of Minaurum Gold, Madoro Metals, and private concern, Acapulco Gold.

Cole McClay, CEO of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that, “The addition of David Jones to our team provides tremendous depth of technical experience for Benjamin Hill and the Sonora Gold project. David’s extensive geological experience in Mexico working in this type of terrain, will give Benjamin Hill Mining a tangible advantage in moving the project forward and creating value for shareholders.”

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company’s Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp’s San Francisco mine.

