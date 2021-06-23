Bank of Israel steps up CBDC efforts with reported tests on Ethereum By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Bank of Israel steps up CBDC efforts with reported tests on Ethereum

Israel’s central bank has allegedly completed a pilot — under the radar — for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) using ‘s technology. The claim was made by the Israeli financial news site Globes and later reported by BNN Bloomberg.

Globes’ sources for its claims are not disclosed: the report alleged that the Bank of Israel (BOI) completed its pilot in an experimental, closed environment based on Ethereum’s architecture, involving the trial issuance of tokens representing digital shekels and their transfer between digital wallets.