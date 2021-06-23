Bank of Israel steps up CBDC efforts with reported tests on Ethereum By Cointelegraph

Globes’ sources for its claims are not disclosed: the report alleged that the Bank of Israel (BOI) completed its pilot in an experimental, closed environment based on Ethereum’s architecture, involving the trial issuance of tokens representing digital shekels and their transfer between digital wallets.

Israel’s central bank has allegedly completed a pilot — under the radar — for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) using ‘s technology. The claim was made by the Israeli financial news site Globes and later reported by BNN Bloomberg.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.