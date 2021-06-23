Ashley Graham Posts Inspirational Body Positivity Pic

Leave it to Ashely to once again inspire us to love ourselves. ❤️
If you’re ever looking for a quick hype-up session, odds are a quick trip to Ashley Graham‘s Instagram will do the trick.
The supermodel is always the first person to offer sweet words of encouragement and help women feel more comfortable in their own skin.
With summer upon us, so is the weight of society’s judgement on our bodies. Luckily, Ashley has got some words of advice for anyone feeling a little insecure this summer.
“As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin,” she captioned an up-close picture of her thigh.
Ashley also used the post to tag dozens of other women who have sent her photos or tagged her in pics of their bodies.
“Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, ‘flawless’ enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you,” she continued. “Don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say ‘I love you’ to yourself every day)!”
The queen has spoken! What are you waiting for? Go on and get that hot girl summer started. I know I have!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!