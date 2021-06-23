Ashley Graham Posts Inspirational Body Positivity Pic

“Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it’s easy to tell yourself the lie that you’re not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, ‘flawless’ enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it’s hot out there and so are you,” she continued. “Don’t let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say ‘I love you’ to yourself every day)!”