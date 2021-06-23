Around 30 trillion yen of Japan’s additional budget since 2020 unused -Nikkei By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has still not spent around 30 trillion yen ($270.25 billion), or roughly 40% of its additional fiscal budget compiled since the coronavirus outbreak last year, the financial daily reported on Thursday.
Budgets allocated for public works and campaigns to help the tourism and restaurant industries went unused, the report said, highlighting the difficulty of carrying out pandemic relief programme.
($1 = 111.0100 yen)
