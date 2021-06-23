Amazon Falls As Prime Day Sales Numbers Come Out By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:) shares slipped 0.5% during Wednesday’s session after revealing numbers for its 48-hour Prime Day mega sales event.

While the company never discloses total Prime Day sales, according to Adobe (NASDAQ:) Analytics, online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday, the first day of Prime Day, and $5.4 billion on Tuesday.

Monday was thus the biggest day for digital sales this year and Tuesday the second most, according to Adobe. Prime Day 2020 had generated $10.4 billion in overall U.S. digital revenue, as per Adobe.

For the second consecutive year, Amazon said merchants’ Prime Day sales grew more than Amazon Retail, its first-party retail business.

It said Prime Day delivered the two biggest days of savings ever for small and medium businesses in Amazon’s stores worldwide as members purchased more than 250 million items.

The online retail giant had pushed up the Prime Day from July this time.

Best-selling categories worldwide for Prime Day 2021 included tools, beauty, nutrition, baby care, electronics including Amazon devices, apparel, and household products.

The company did not reveal the amount third party sellers brought in, a number it had disclosed last time and which had come at $3.5 billion.