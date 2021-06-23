Altcoins follow Bitcoin price’s lead as uncertainty grips crypto market By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency investors all over the globe have been facing a challenging time for over a month thanks, in large part, to the unprecedented price drops that have happened across the board in relation to most prominent digital currencies available in the market.

Since the start of June, the total market capitalization of this relatively nascent space has dipped from a little over $1.8 trillion to around $1.3 trillion, thus showcasing a loss of over 40%.

What does all this mean?

still leads the crypto market

Together forever?