Allstate seeks more agents, but not as ‘human modems’

NEW YORK — Allstate Corp wants to buy more independent insurance agencies this year to build the business it acquired with its purchase of National General, Allstate Chief Executive Tom Wilson told Reuters on Wednesday.

But the agents will be there to talk to customers in depth, not punch data into a computer to get a quote, Wilson said at the Reuters Future of Insurance U.S.A. 2021 conference.

“There’s no future in that – no need for a human modem anymore,” Wilson said. Allstate’s strategy is to supply agents with customer data via computer to enable “a real conversation,” he said. “‘What about your 16-year-old? Is your son or daughter at college actually driving the car?’ You can have a different kind of conversation. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Allstate’s strategy stands out after a year in which many insurance companies sped up their “digital transformation” in response to the world working from home during the pandemic, and are relying more heavily on website and mobile apps to interact with customers.

Earlier this year, Allstate sold its life and annuity businesses and bought National General Holdings Corp, greatly expanding its network of agents who sell products from a variety of companies, even as Allstate’s Web and telephone sales are showing substantial growth.