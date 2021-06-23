Alec And Hilaria Baldwin’s Family At The Boss Baby Premiere

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

There are a few famous people that come to mind when I think of “big ass families.”

You have James Van Der Beek and his tiny blonde army of five.

You have the Hanson brothers, with enough kids combined to fill out a football team.

And then you have Madonna who I always forget has six.

But honestly, I think these two take the cake.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have six young children.

A coven of sorts, and no offense, but the pictures give me extreme anxiety.

As someone who won’t even get a dog because it’s too much work, the pictures she posts just stress me the fuck out.

And now Alec and Hilaria have one-upped their baby-filled life by taking all six to a red carpet.

The whole squad showed up to the Boss Baby premiere dressed as boss babies.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

And they all looked thrilled.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Absolutely thrilled.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

They were practically juggling babies, but hey, anything for the Boss Baby: Family Business premiere, I guess!


Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Just another day in the life of the Baldwins.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

I’m happy for you, but thanks for reassuring me that kids aren’t for me.

