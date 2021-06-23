Agreement in principle reached over Suez Canal ship

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
CAIRO (Reuters) – A representative for the owners and insurers of a giant cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Wednesday that an agreement in principle had been reached in a compensation dispute with the canal authority.
Work was underway to finalise a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible and arrangements for the release of the Ever Given vessel would be made after formalities had been dealt with, Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.