Ackman sees path to possible U.S. listing for Universal, working on next deal

William Ackman, whose blank check acquisition company struck a deal to buy 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) last week, is exploring options to increase his stake in the music label and already pushing ahead with his next deal, he told investors on Wednesday.

The billionaire investor who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management and who raised the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) nearly a year ago, described UMG as an “incredibly iconic, super durable business,” and said he hoped for a U.S. listing for the world’s biggest music label in the future.

UMG, which is being spun-off by France’s Vivendi, will complete its planned Euronext Amsterdam listing in late September. Ackman said UMG could be listed in the United States through a direct listing on stock exchanges or through sponsored American Depositary Receipts.

“It is up to the board,” he said, adding that he wants to own a bigger stake in UMG and is in talks to figure out a way of doing so.

On a three-hour call with investors, the Wall Street financier, whose moves are closely watched, said he signed a confidentiality agreement earlier this week for his next deal.

As he walked investors in his SPAC called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) through how the deal with UMG will work, he said he is confident investors will stick with Tontine even if its shares fall below the IPO price.