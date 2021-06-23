3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs By StockNews



3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs



The stock market is once again trying to break out to new highs. Three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades are Volt Information Sciences (VOLT), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL).The stock market is once again trying to break out to new highs. Recent attempts have been met by selling, however, this attempt is driven by strength in tech stocks which means there’s a higher chance of a breakout,

Regardless, investors should use this is an opportunity to cut stocks that are weak on a technical and fundamental basis. Instead, they should look at the POWR Ratings to find stocks that are improving on a technical and fundamental basis.

Sort through the latest POWR Ratings upgrades and you will find multiple sectors are represented. Let’s take a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Volt Information Sciences (VOLT), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Pangea Logistics Solutions (PANL).

