3 things traders are saying about Bitcoin and the state of the bull market By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

3 things traders are saying about Bitcoin and the state of the bull market

Bitcoin’s (BTC) dip below $29,000 on June 22 rocked the markets a handful of analysts to call for a potential drop below $20,000.

Many traders on crypto Twitter were focused on the formation of a death cross on the chart as an omen for another potential drop in the price but analysts with a more contrarian point of view look at this chart pattern as a signal that it is time to buy the dip.