3 reasons why Solana bounced harder than Bitcoin and Ethereum By Cointelegraph

3 reasons why Solana bounced harder than Bitcoin and Ethereum

Matilda Colman
An overnight bounce across the cryptocurrency assets this Wednesday saw Solana (SOL) outpacing its top rivals, including (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The exchange rate surged 55.10% to $31.58 on Wednesday after bottoming out at $20.14 in the previous session. Its move uphill came in the wake of an overall crypto market retracement that, in turn, followed a brutal crash in response to a full-fledged crypto ban in China.

Solana versus other top cryptocurrency’s performances on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe. Source: Messari
Solana’s recovery attempt faltered against China’s crypto ban news. Source: TradingView.com
The circled section consists of three psychological support levels keeping SOL from pursuing deeper levels. Source: TradingView.com