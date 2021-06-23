3 Must-Own Computer Hardware Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews



3 Must-Own Computer Hardware Stocks to Buy Right Now



Since hybrid working structures have now become the norm for most organizations, the demand for computer hardware is surging. Furthermore, the continuing digital transformation across almost all industries and an accompanying demand for advanced technologies are driving the growth of the computer hardware industry. Consequently, leading players in this space—Dell Technology (DELL), HP (HPQ), and Canon (CAJ)—are expected to continue benefiting from exceptional demand for their products and services. So, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks now.The coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the computer hardware industry in 2020 due to the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages it precipitated. But the shift to a new way of life/work it ushered in forced organizations to change their operations, and the need to work and learn remotely spiked the demand for computer hardware. This trend is expected to continue, with many businesses now seeking to move to a virtual work environment permanently or allow workers to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

The global computer hardware market is expected to hit $1178.15 billion in 2025, growing at a 6% CAGR. The rapid pace of digital transformation across almost all industries and increasing adoption of advanced technologies should drive the growth of the computer hardware industry.

Given this backdrop, prominent computer hardware stocks Dell Technology Inc. (DELL), HP Inc. (NYSE:), and Canon Inc. (CAJ) are expected to deliver solid returns in the coming months.

