$3.6B in Bitcoin vanishes in ‘hack’ along with owners of South African crypto platform By Cointelegraph

$3.6B in Bitcoin vanishes in ‘hack’ along with owners of South African crypto platform
Around 69,000 has vanished from a South African investment platform along with two brothers who owned the crypto firm.
Although the facts are yet to be proven in court, if it turns to be an exit scam rather than a hack, it would be the biggest in history according to Bloomberg. There were warning signs for investors either way, with users reportedly promised returns of up to 10% a day.
