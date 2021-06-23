17 Stories From People Who Worked With Celebrities

13.

“I work for a well-known female comedian who has written and starred in beloved TV shows. She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve met. In addition to being a funny person with a great sense of humor, she’s super smart and is a great mom to her adorable kids. I’ve worked for other celebrities and she’s the first to actually care about my personal life. When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, not only did she give me paid time off for several months to take care of her, she’d always check in and ask how my mom was doing and if I was okay.”

“Even after I went back to work, my boss would ask about my mom. And when she finally beat cancer, my boss sent her a wonderful ‘spa day’ gift basket with lotions, candles, plush robes, and expensive chocolates.”

—Anonymous