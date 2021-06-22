Yuan steady as dollar pauses ahead of Fed chief’s testimony

Article content
SHANGHAI — The Chinese yuan steadied even
as the central bank set the mid-point at 1-1/2-month lows on
Tuesday, as the resurgent dollar paused ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman’s testimony to Congress.
The spot market opened at 6.4640 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, roughly flat from the
previous late session close.
At the open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint
rate at 6.4613 per dollar, the lowest since May 7.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, slipped below 92, as its
recent spurt – triggered by tightening expectations – showed
signs of fatigue.
The yuan also found support from sustained needs from
companies to convert their dollar holdings into the Chinese
currency, and continuous foreign inflows.
“Foreign funds continue to flow into RMB assets such as
Chinese government bonds and A-share leaders, which formed
positive feedback on the RMB exchange rate,” said CSOP Asset
Management said in its market outlook.
Traders will also be looking for fresh cues from the Fed.
The U.S. economy continues to show “sustained improvement”
from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job
market gains, but inflation has “increased notably in recent
months,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony for
a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
“This week, we’ll pay attention to the Fed talks, and will
keep our overnight exposure limited,” said a trader at a foreign
bank.
The yuan market at 0504 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4546 -0.10%
Spot yuan 6.4653 6.4653 0.00%
Divergence from 0.06%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.97%
Spot change since 2005 28.01%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.84 97.83 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.983 91.911 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4692 -0.06%
*
Offshore 6.6378 -2.66%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)