Yuan steady as dollar pauses ahead of Fed chief’s testimony

SHANGHAI — The Chinese yuan steadied even

as the central bank set the mid-point at 1-1/2-month lows on

Tuesday, as the resurgent dollar paused ahead of the U.S.

Federal Reserve chairman’s testimony to Congress.

The spot market opened at 6.4640 per dollar and

was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, roughly flat from the

previous late session close.

At the open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint

rate at 6.4613 per dollar, the lowest since May 7.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of major currencies, slipped below 92, as its

recent spurt – triggered by tightening expectations – showed

signs of fatigue.

The yuan also found support from sustained needs from

companies to convert their dollar holdings into the Chinese

currency, and continuous foreign inflows.

“Foreign funds continue to flow into RMB assets such as

Chinese government bonds and A-share leaders, which formed

positive feedback on the RMB exchange rate,” said CSOP Asset

Management said in its market outlook.

Traders will also be looking for fresh cues from the Fed.

The U.S. economy continues to show “sustained improvement”

from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job

market gains, but inflation has “increased notably in recent