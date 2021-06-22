XRP Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.57073 by 12:37 (16:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 13.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $26.27609B, or 2.03% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.51017 to $0.64888 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 34.48%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.90329B or 3.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5102 to $0.8731 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 82.65% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,093.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.25% on the day.

was trading at $1,895.16 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $599.90411B or 46.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $220.18472B or 17.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.