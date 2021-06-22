With US regulators handing out $2.5B in fines since 2014, crypto is not the ‘wild west’ of finance By Cointelegraph

With US regulators handing out $2.5B in fines since 2014, crypto is not the ‘wild west’ of finance
According to a report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, unregistered securities offerings represent more than half of all crypto fines handed out by U.S. regulators.
In Elliptic’s June 21 Sanctions Compliance in Cryptocurrencies report, the firm’s co-founder and Chief Scientist, Dr. Tom Robinson writes that U.S. regulators have handed out $2.5 billion in fines for crypto-related violations since 2014.
