With crypto mining banned in Iran, local authorities seize 7K rigs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

With crypto mining banned in Iran, local authorities seize 7K rigs

Iranian provincial police are continuing their crackdown on crypto miners big and small, with news surfacing that they have confiscated more than 7,000 rigs at a farm operating in the capital of Tehran.

According to a Tuesday report from the country’s state-run media, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), police seized crypto miners that were operating out of an abandoned factory. Experts on the country’s electrical grid estimated that the miners operating at full capacity would amount to roughly 4% of the average daily energy consumption in Iran.