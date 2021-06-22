Vitalik’s ETH Lost $400m While MicroStrategy Buys More BTC By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Vitalik’s ETH Lost $400m While MicroStrategy Buys More BTC



Vitalik Buterin lost over $400 million due to the recent market bloodbath

ETH continues to be the second-largest crypto in the crypto market

The creator of , Vitalik Buterin, lost millions of dollars as the crypto market bleeds. Specifically, Buterin lost over $400 million when the ETH market cap fell from $6.8 billion to $2.7 billion. This drastic fall of ETH is due to the recent market bloodbath experienced by the crypto world.

Furthermore, the market decline of ETH is felt across the crypto market. As a result, top altcoins such as BNB, and DOGE also suffer a decline rate of over -10%. These cryptos are just some of the virtual assets that experienced the wrath of the bearish market. Truly, the bears right now are taking over the crypto market.

However, despite the market crash, ETH remains the second-largest crypto in Coi…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora