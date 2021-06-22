Vin Diesel Says Cardi B Will Appear In “F10”

“She made it just in time.”
“We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” he said. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”
Director Justin Lin also spoke highly of Cardi, adding, “I love Cardi, you know? I mean, it’s amazing she showed up and within a minute she’s part of the family, right?”
“And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe,” he said.
“She’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her,” he said. “I’ll work with her any day.”
So, there you have it! More Cardi B is coming your way. However: there’s still no telling if she’ll appear in F11, the franchise’s final film, but Diesel promises the end is going to be something special.
“The finale’s coming and F9 starts to align everything perfectly for the greatest finale in cinematic history,” he said.
