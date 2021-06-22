Vin Diesel Explains His Feud With Dwayne Johnson

“I could give a lot of tough love.”
No matter what happens, Vin Diesel has always stepped in to smooth things over with a somewhat vague explanation of what was going on behind the scenes.
But a lot of fans still have questions about Dwayne’s whole “candy ass” comment, which insinuated there was a on-set feud between Dwayne and Vin.
“Some [male co-stars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right,” Dwayne wrote in a deleted Instagram post.
While Dwayne and Vin have both spoken about putting their differences behind them, we’re finally getting a better idea of what went down on the set of The Fate of the Furious that made Dwayne so…furious.
“It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be,” Vin said in a new interview with Men’s Health.
He continued, “As a producer to say, Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who’s associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, audience members, to regard his character as someone that they don’t know — Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic.”
“That took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing,” Vin explained.
Basically, it sounds like Vin could be a really tough boss…which I guess is understandable when you’re producing one of the biggest franchises in the world.
And no matter what the issue, it seems like the Fast & Furious family are always able to move past their differences.
