US miner raises $105M to recycle waste coal into crypto By Cointelegraph

The Pennsylvania-based Stronghold Digital Mining has announced the completion of two private equity securities raises worth $105 million.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the firm’s first power generation facility, the Scrubgrass Generation Plant in Venango County, converts waste coal into energy on a scale equivalent to “a large-scale hydropower plant” that is then used to mine and other cryptocurrencies.