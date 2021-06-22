Up 1300% in 2021, Will Torchlight Energy Resources Continue to Skyrocket? By StockNews



Up 1300% in 2021, Will Torchlight Energy Resources Continue to Skyrocket?



The share price of oil and gas exploration and production company Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:) has leapt 1,317.1% so far this year thanks to a reinvigorated meme stock frenzy. However, given the company’s weak fundamentals and lofty valuation, will the stock continue to soar, or will it sink soon? Read ahead to learn more.Oil and company Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (TRCH) explores for, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Orogrande project in New Mexico and the Hazel project in Sterling, Tex. TRCH’s stock has rallied 1,317.1% year-to-date and 188.9% over the past month on the meme stock frenzy.

In December, the company agreed to a business combination with Metamaterial Inc. Under the agreement, TRCH’s shareholders will retain only a 25% equity interest in the combined business. Meanwhile, its staggering losses and weak cash balance continue to be a concern for investors.

Although the U.S. energy industry has been gaining momentum on soaring oil prices and favorable government policies, TRCH has not been able to capitalize on the tailwinds and is currently generating a loss.

