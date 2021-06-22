UN sees blockchain technology as tool to fight climate crisis By Cointelegraph

UN sees blockchain technology as tool to fight climate crisis
Amid ongoing concerns over Bitcoin’s carbon footprint, the United Nations has said that cryptocurrency’s underlying technology has massive potential for fixing global issues such as climate change.
The U.N. will keep exploring the uses of blockchain technology as a way to fight the climate crisis and help reach a more sustainable global economy, according to an article published on the official U.N. website on Sunday.
