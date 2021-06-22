U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.20%, while the index climbed 0.51%, and the index gained 0.79%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.86% or 2.42 points to trade at 132.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.65% or 5.08 points to end at 312.69 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.26% or 1.67 points to 133.97 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.76% or 0.58 points to trade at 76.17 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 0.62% or 1.51 points to end at 243.77 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.58% or 1.41 points to 243.07.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which rose 5.02% to 69.09, Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.68% to settle at 34.45 and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.26% to close at 374.62.

The worst performers were Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:) which was down 3.55% to 43.75 in late trade, Evergy Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.95% to settle at 61.83 and Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 2.19% to 20.56 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 109.42% to 16.340, County Bancorp (NASDAQ:) which was up 47.37% to settle at 34.47 and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 41.07% to close at 1.5800.

The worst performers were Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.02% to 7.140 in late trade, Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.78% to settle at 33.04 and Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.98% to 22.18 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1653 to 1510 and 130 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1785 fell and 1661 advanced, while 155 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.26% or 11.83 to 374.62. Shares in Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 109.42% or 8.535 to 16.340. Shares in County Bancorp (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; up 47.37% or 11.08 to 34.47.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.88% to 16.66.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.30% or 5.40 to $1777.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.27% or 0.20 to hit $72.92 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $74.90 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.21% to 1.1941, while USD/JPY rose 0.32% to 110.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 91.722.

