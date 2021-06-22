U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium set to expire June 30 is expected to be extended by another month, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

An announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

The national ban on residential evictions was first implemented last September and was extended in March until June 30.

The White House and CDC did not comment.

On Tuesday, a group of 44 U.S. lawmakers urged the extension, citing an estimate from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that about “6 million renter households are behind on their rent and at risk of eviction.”

The letter to the CDC and Biden signed by Democrats lawmakers Ayanna Pressley, Jimmy Gomez, Cori Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Carolyn B. Maloney and others, warned that without an extension “millions of renters will once again face the threat of eviction.”

The Supreme Court has yet to act on the petition by the landlord groups that argued the CDC exceeded its authority when it halted evictions to help renters during the pandemic. The CDC imposed the ban to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic.