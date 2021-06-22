U.S. existing home sales decline as prices surge to record high

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber.

Existing home sales dropped 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million units last month, back to their pre-pandemic level, the National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. Sales fell in the Northeast, West and the densely populated South, but rose in the Midwest.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales falling to a rate of 5.72 million units in May.

Home resales, which account for the bulk of U.S. home sales, surged 44.6% on a year-on-year basis. The annual increase was, however, distorted by the plunge in sales in May 2020, when the economy was reeling from mandatory shutdowns of non-essential businesses to slow the first wave of COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for houses as millions of Americans switched to remote work and schooling. Supply was already tight before the pandemic. Some homeowners were reluctant to list their homes because of fear of contracting the virus from potential buyers touring their properties.