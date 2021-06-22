U.S. Attorney General says he is reviewing Justice Dept’s federal death penalty policies By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during an event at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. Garland addressed domestic terrorism during his remarks. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday he is reviewing the Justice Department’s federal death penalty policies and he expects to issue a statement when his review is complete.

“I said at my confirmation hearing that I have concerns about the death penalty …and I’m concerned about disparate impact on Black Americans,” Garland told reporters at the Justice Department.

“I have been personally reviewing the processes of the department with respect to the death penalty,” he said, adding he expects to issue a statement soon on the issue.

The Biden administration has faced increasing pressure from criminal justice advocates to return to a long-standing moratorium on the federal death penalty, after the Trump administration in its waning final months carried out 13 executions.

President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to support legislation to end the death penalty, and Garland has previously said he has concerns about the practice.

To date, however, the Biden administration has not taken any steps to curtail its use, and in fact the Justice Department last week urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR