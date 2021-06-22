Twilio Up After KeyBanc Price Target Bounce By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters.

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Twilio (NYSE:) jumped more than 5% after KeyBanc raised the price target on the stock.

Analyst Alex Kurtz bumped the target to $424 from $410, maintaining a buy-equivalent rating, on strong reopening trends. 

The firm’s data “shows strong underlying reopening trends for Twilio with Core 6 Consumer on Demand transactions up 65% y/y in 2Q21,” Kurtz wrote in a note, according to StreetInsider. “Additionally, conversations with partners outline ongoing cloud contact center adoption with Twilio’s Segment strategy just emerging and could be underappreciated in consensus estimates.”

The analyst raised revenue estimates for the company.

Analysts have forecast a loss for each of the past five quarters, but Twilio has delivered a profit every time. It has also beat sales expectations that have consistently increased. 

Shares are down about 12% from a record in January. 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR