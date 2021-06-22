Turkey in talks with four countries for FX swap deals, cenbank chief says -participants

Article content

ANKARA — Turkey is in talks to secure currency swap agreements with four countries and is close to a deal with two of them, Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said at a meeting with bank managers on Tuesday, according to participants.

Earlier this month, President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had agreed with China to increase an existing currency swap facility to $6 billion from $2.4 billion. Kavcigolu did not specify which countries Turkey was in talks with.

Kavcioglu told managers of banks in the Turkish Banks Association (TBB) that the central bank would maintain its tight monetary stance and take the policy steps needed to protect the ailing lira currency, the participants said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Gareth Jones)