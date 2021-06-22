The Suicide Squad Second Trailer

And, for the record, it has absolutely nothing to do with buttholes.
Listen — I’m going to cut right to the chase on this one: I’m really freakin’ excited for James Gunn’sThe Suicide Squad, and today we got another brand spankin’ new full-length trailer! Check it out:
The not-quite-a-sequel/not-quite-a-reboot follows a few members of the previous film — namely, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) — while also adding a new array of very weird villains to the team!
One of those new members is Bloodsport (Idris “Sexiest Man Alive, Always” Elba) — a mercenary so dangerous, he “put Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet.” So, uh…yeah, don’t mess with this guy!
Their mission — should they choose to accept it* — is to destroy “all traces” of something incredibly ~mysterious~, known only as “Project Starfish.”
While we still don’t know a ton about the plot, we now know two things for absolute certain, thanks to this new trailer! First: “Project Starfish” has absolutely nothing to do with buttholes.
Second: This is a Weasel, not a dog or a werewolf. GET IT RIGHT!
Overall, the movie looks absolutely ridiculous, wacky, and wild — in the BEST way possible! We! Love! Pure! Chaos!
Plus (side note), I cannot WAIT to see all the new Harley Quinns this Halloween! The two costumes we’ve seen her in so far for this movie already look so much warmer and more walking-home-with-your-friends-while-drunk friendly than the 2016 version!
ANYWAY, there ya have it! Be sure to check out what’s guaranteed to be one heck of a ride when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 6!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.