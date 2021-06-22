The iCarly Cast Finds Out Which Character They Are

Bradly Lamb
To celebrate the revival of everyone’s favorite mid-aughts teen comedy, we had the original cast of iCarly — Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress — join us via Zoom to find out which characters best match their personalities!

Now, it’s your turn! Take our “Which iCarly Character Are You?” quiz below and compare your results with Miranda, Jerry, and Nathan’s.

And be sure to watch the new and improved iCarly, now streaming on Paramount+.

