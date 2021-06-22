Tech leads way to Wall Street rebound as Powell promises steady hand

Article content

WASHINGTON — Wall Street rebounded Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly as the dollar and oil gave up earlier gains.

Led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, Wall Street closed Tuesday higher, bouncing back from a sell-off set off last week by a Fed policy update that suggested officials believed rates would rise more quickly to counter rising inflation.

The Nasdaq closed at another record high, as top-shelf tech companies resumed their growth trajectories.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.61 points, or 0.2% and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points, or 0.51%. to 4,246.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.79 points, or 0.79 percent, to 14,253.27.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 4.4 points or 0.62%.

“I really think there’s a realization that this is a ripe environment: rates are still low and for stock investors, this hits a ‘just right’ tone,” said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist at Incapital. “The market is concerned about rising inflation numbers and was getting more unnerved as the Fed dismissed them until last week’s meeting.”

Testifying before Congress, Powell vowed that the Fed will not raise rates out of fear of potential rising inflation, and instead will prioritize a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market. He said recent price increases do not suggest higher rates are needed, and instead can be attributed to categories directly impacted by economic reopening.