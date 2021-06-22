Stocks recover from 4-week lows as focus switches back to post-pandemic growth

Article content

SINGAPORE — Global shares extended their recovery on Tuesday from four week lows, as investors focused on prospects for post-pandemic economic growth, rather than fret more over the hawkish stance taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve at a policy meeting last week.

European stocks looked set to build on gains in Asian markets as EuroSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.4% and FTSE futures were up 0.3%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.4%, moving above Monday’s four-week lows and notching a 4% gain so far this year.

Japanese shares led the way in Asia, with the Nikkei rallying 3.1%. South Korea stocks rose 0.7%, Australia put on 1.6% and Chinese stocks up 0.8%.

“Last week’s FOMC meeting was a hawkish surprise, but does not change our market outlook. The reflation trade experienced a sharp technically driven pullback, but we expect the trade to resume and see this move as an opportunity to add exposure to cyclical equities and commodities,” JPMorgan strategists said in a note.

Investors are keenly focused on the U.S. labor market as its performance is likely to have an influence on the Fed’s policy stance. In the immediate hours ahead, all eyes are on Fed chief Jerome Powell who appears before Congress from 1800 GMT.