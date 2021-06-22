Splinterlands Announces Partnership with Yield Guild Games By DailyCoin



Splinterlands Announces Partnership with Yield Guild Games



The hit blockchain game has just announced partnership with Yield Guild Games (YGG), a well-known guild of play-to-earn gamers who work together to earn by playing NFT and blockchain games. Yield Guild Games has made a community-sized bulk purchase of in-game assets from Splinterlands. Additionally, YGG will provide ongoing efforts to onboard members of its community to Splinterlands, coordinated marketing releases with Splinterlands, and open invitations to Splinterlands’ founders for YGG AMAs. Yield Guild Games has also entered the private token sale for Splintershards (SPS), Splinterlands upcoming governance token, as a partner investor in allocated tokens. Details of the planned SPS release can be found at the Splintershards Whitepaper.

Splinterlands has provided Booster Packs from its now sold-out Untamed Edition as well as a large portion of land claims in the game’s upcoming Land Expansion and access to promotional Summoner’s Spellbook upgrades for new YGG users to start earning in the game.

This partnership will invite members of the YGG community to join Splinterlands, exemplifying YGG’s mission of seeking yield across the metaverse by adding a new game for its community to enjoy. “Splinterlands was absolutely made for communities like this one,” says Splinterlands co-founder Dr. Jesse Reich, who has always been a gamer himself and created Splinterlands from a vision of change that would empower players everywhere. “We are thrilled to see people coming together and exploring the possibilities of play-to-earn gaming with our project, which are literally endless.”

YGG in turn is excited for what will undoubtedly prove to be a mutually beneficial partnership for both the Yield Guild and the Splinterlands ecosystem. “YGG looks to invest in NFT games with strong play-to-earn tokenomics and a clear plan for guild-based gameplay,” said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of Yield Guild Games. “This is why we are comfortable investing in Splinterlands at this very early stage of development and we are pleased to be able to secure early, priority access for the benefit of our guild members,” he said.

ABOUT YIELD GUILD GAMES

Yield Guild Games (https://yieldguild.io/) is a decentralized gaming guild that pools investor funds to purchase yield-generating NFTs, and leverages players’ time and effort to optimise its community-owned assets for maximum utility and return. By merging NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi), YGG’s mission is to create value for its members by developing the content and economy of virtual worlds and blockchain-based games.

A short documentary released in May 2021, Play-to-Earn: NFT Gaming in the Philippines, reveals the story of a rural community that earned an income through play-to-earn gaming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The documentary, which was produced as a collaboration between Yield Guild Games, Delphi Digital and Emfarsis Consulting, demonstrates how NFTs and cryptocurrencies are providing transformative economic opportunities for people young and old in developing nations where jobs are lacking and crisis relief has been limited.

About Splinterlands

Founded in 2018, Splinterlands is a blockchain based trading card game in which trading cards are NFTs owned by players. With more than 100,000 registered accounts, Splinterlands users transact on the blockchain more than 600,000 times each day, making it one of the most active blockchain dApps in the world. Its players have battled more than 60 million times, making it one of the most active play-to-earn games in the world. And upcoming developments such as the addition of the SPS governance token and the land expansion make Splinterlands one of the most innovative and fastest growing projects in blockchain.

Continue reading on DailyCoin