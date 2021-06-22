Simplex and Kava Partner up, Provides Fiat-to-DeFi Gateway By CoinQuora



Simplex and Kava Partner up, Provides Fiat-to-DeFi Gateway



Simplex and Kava join hands to bring instant Fiat-to-DeFi gateway for cross-chain assets.

Kava Swap platform is almost ready for release.

Both partners are excited to see the inevitable explosive growth on the Kava ecosystem.

Simplex, the fiat/crypto pioneer, is partnering with Kava, the DeFi lending platform. The two will work to bring to life an instant Fiat-to-DeFi gateway for cross-chain assets. Specifically, the Fiat-to-DeFi ramp will cater to Kava and other DeFi lending platforms on Kava’s blockchain.

In detail, Simplex, being the largest fiat infrastructure for digital currencies, will bring a great opportunity for the project. For instance, it provides secure fiat-to-crypto infrastructure, this will allow users to transfer funds from debit/credit cards to crypto in a flash.

