Should You Buy the Dip in Keurig Dr Pepper? By StockNews



Should You Buy the Dip in Keurig Dr Pepper?



Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:) is a major player in the beverage industry. It is currently focused on strengthening its financials. But, because investors are focusing on stocks that possess solid growth attributes given current, bullish market trends, KDP has declined 5.4% over the past month. So, will the stock be able to rebound in the near term? Read on to find out.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is an established player in the beverage industry with a $48.06 billion market capitalization and annual revenues of more than $11 billion. The stock gained 19.4% over the past year, and 7.2% year-to-date.

However, because investors are focusing on growth-oriented stocks with equity benchmarks reaching all-time highs, shares of KDP have declined 5.4% over the past month, and 1.1% over the past five days.

KDP is currently focused on strengthening its financials to meet its three-year merger targets established in 2018 at a time when most companies are taking steps to expand their market reach and operations amid the favorable macroeconomic backdrop. This has caused KDP’s shares to slump over the past couple of days.

