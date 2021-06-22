‘Say something, Elon Musk!’ Dogecoin sheds $70B in market cap since SNL By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s pet favorite cryptocurrency, has shed tens of billions of dollars in value since he publicly plugged it on mainstream TV.

As sources noted this week, the meme-based altcoin’s market cap is now $69 billion down versus where it was when the Tesla (NASDAQ:) and SpaceX CEO hosted Saturday Night Live.

1-day candle chart (Bittrex). Source: TradingView
market cap dominance chart. Source: TradingView