Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.30% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.30%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.30%.

The best performers of the session on the were Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:), which rose 9.92% or 6.50 points to trade at 72.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) added 9.28% or 15.20 points to end at 179.00 and Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) was up 6.94% or 9.60 points to 148.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi RE Cooperative Reinsurance (SE:), which fell 2.50% or 0.52 points to trade at 20.28 at the close. Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) declined 1.43% or 0.45 points to end at 30.95 and Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. (SE:) was down 1.37% or 1.60 points to 115.40.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 122 to 71 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.92% or 6.50 to 72.00. Shares in Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.28% or 15.20 to 179.00. Shares in Baazeem Trading Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.94% or 9.60 to 148.00.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.18% or 0.13 to $73.25 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.04% or 0.03 to hit $74.93 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.25 to trade at $1776.65 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.09% to 4.4643, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 91.998.