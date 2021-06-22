Sarah Paulson Once Attended Carrie Fisher’s Makeout Party

“You were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat.”
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Sarah Paulson and Matthew Perry were paired up to kiss at a “makeout party” frequented by celebrities and hosted by Carrie Fisher. No, seriously.
Sarah recounted an unlikely run-in with Matthew during the earlier part of both actors’ careers — before they acted out an onscreen romance in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip but after they’d already become friends — during a captivating and borderline unbelievable tangent on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The saga kicked off when Sarah met Carrie for the first time at a different Hollywood event, the American Horror Story and Ratched star remembered. Then, following their separate departures, Carrie apparently offered Sarah an invite to a gathering she called “Gore Vidal’s Makeout Party.”
“I didn’t see anyone make out,” she said. “But there was a hat with names in it, and you were supposed to make out with whomever you pulled out of the hat. And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat, and then promptly left the room.”
“But then, we ended up playing romantic partners years later on a show called Studio 60, and then I got my kiss. I got several kisses,” Sarah laughed. “And boy, did he regret not taking me up on it back at Gore Vidal’s Makeout Party!”
Anyone else feeling floored by this information, or just me? Share your reactions, theories, fantasies, etc. in the comments below.
