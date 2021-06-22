Sanderson Farms, GameStop and Plug Power Rise Premarket By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Peter Nurse 

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, June 22nd. Please refresh for updates.

  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:) stock rose 11% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the chicken producer, the third largest in the U.S. by processing capacity, is exploring a sale, and has attracted interest.

  • Torchlight Energy  (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.1%, adding to Monday’s gains of over 50%, as the small oil driller becomes the latest stock to grab the attention of retail investors.

  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:) stock rose 0.7% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the private equity firm has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America, a rent-to-own company, in a $6 billion deal.

  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.6% after Raymond James lifted its price target on the semiconductor to $900, maintaining a ‘strong buy’ rating, citing its strength over many product categories.

  • Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.7% after Stifel upgraded its investment recommendation on the cybersecurity company to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, saying it’s still in an early growth stage.

  • GameStop (NYSE:) stock rose 8.8% after the troubled video game retailer said Tuesday it had raised about $1.13 billion in an offering of 5 million shares, cashing in on the surge in its stock price this year and boosting its financial position.

  • Microvision (NASDAQ:) stock fell 10% after the laser technology company entered into an at-the-market equity offering agreement, allowing it to sell up to $140 million “from time to time”.

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.2% despite the European Union opening another antitrust probe into it, this time focusing on the advertising business of its Google unit.

  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:) stock rose 2.1% after the hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer reported better than expected revenues for the latest quarter, despite a larger loss than expected. 

