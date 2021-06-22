Home Business Ross Nicoll to Talk on DOGE Testnet Fee on Wednesday By CoinQuora

Ross Nicoll to Talk on DOGE Testnet Fee on Wednesday By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ross Nicoll to Talk on DOGE Testnet Fee on Wednesday
  • Ross Nicoll would discuss Dogecoin testnet fee reduction code.
  • Nicoll will go live Wednesday at 7pm UK 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific time

Meme crypto Dogecoin advocate Ross Nicoll has announced that he is going to discuss DOGE testnet fee reduction. In particular, Nicoll will mainly address the Dogecoin testnet fee reduction on the upcoming Wednesday.

About the discussion, Nicoll will go live specifically on Wednesday at 7 pm UK 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific time. To do this, Nicoll initially emphasized that he has been hearing that many crypto enthusiasts are so doubtful about the DOGE fee reduction code.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©