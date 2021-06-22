Ross Nicoll to Talk on DOGE Testnet Fee on Wednesday By CoinQuora

Ross Nicoll to Talk on DOGE Testnet Fee on Wednesday
- Ross Nicoll would discuss Dogecoin testnet fee reduction code.
- Nicoll will go live Wednesday at 7pm UK 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific time
Meme crypto Dogecoin advocate Ross Nicoll has announced that he is going to discuss DOGE testnet fee reduction. In particular, Nicoll will mainly address the Dogecoin testnet fee reduction on the upcoming Wednesday.
About the discussion, Nicoll will go live specifically on Wednesday at 7 pm UK 2 pm Eastern, 11 am Pacific time. To do this, Nicoll initially emphasized that he has been hearing that many crypto enthusiasts are so doubtful about the DOGE fee reduction code.
I’ve heard some people are skeptical on the fee reduction code, so I’ll be doing a second runthrough of it live on the Dogecoin testnet on Wednesday evening, 7pm UK (2pm Eastern, 11am Pacific) https://t.co/34ejMP3hMn
— Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) June 21, 2021
This article was first published on coinquora.com
