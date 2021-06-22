PetroChina Rides Oil Surge to Become Hong Kong’s Top Stock

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China’s largest oil company is staging a stellar rebound to become Hong Kong’s best gainer this year thanks to a rally in oil prices.

State-owned PetroChina Co. has surged more than 51% this year to make it the top-performing stock in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index. Its Shanghai-traded shares have jumped nearly 30% in the same period, leading CSI 300’s energy sub-gauge.

While that still leaves the stock more than 80% below its 2007 peak, average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg point to a further 9% rise in the next 12 months.

“PetroChina’s rally has a long way to go,” said Li Liangxu, a fund manager at Guangdong Ronghao Asset Management with investments in the energy producer. “Its earnings will keep recovering this year thanks to the oil rally.”

The company reported a return to first-quarter profit as it recovered from the crash in energy prices and fuel sales last year. Its shares lost 39% in 2020, among the worst performers in the Hang Seng Index.

In 2007, PetroChina became the world’s first trillion-dollar company when it debuted in Shanghai, but its stock plunged after Beijing stepped in to curb market speculation. Shares in Shanghai tumbled to a record low in October, hampered by oil’s epic crash and concerns about the long-term future of Chinese demand amid the country’s shift to renewable power and new energy vehicles.