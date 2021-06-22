Pete Davidson And Kaley Cuoco Romantic Comedy Meet Cute

By
Bradly Lamb
-
1

This is so personal to me.

You know Pete Davidson, resident Twitter boyfriend who has that whole I-haven’t-slept-in-10-years hot look going for him.


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for Triller

Listen…I know the question of “Is Pete Davidson hot?” is a divisive one, but I would like to give some credit where it is due!

And, of course, you know Kaley Cuoco, star of the hit series The Flight Attendant, which she executive produced and developed.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Just look at that dazzling smile!

Now, imagine their mutual good looks and acting chops combined on-screen.


Bobby Bank / GC Images, Gotham / GC Images

It’s too much (in a good way).


That’s right! The two are currently in talks to star in Alex Lehmann’s romantic comedy Meet Cute.


Unique Nicole / Getty Images

Once again, some may think this casting decision is a choice, and that is your prerogative! I, for one, think it is charming and am here for it. I mean, in both of their latest projects (The Flight Attendant for Cuoco and The King of Staten Island for Davidson), they portray hot messes, so I think this movie is onto something.

The film, described as a “wildly inventive deconstruction” of the rom-com, will explore what would happen if one could travel back in time to a significant other’s past, heal their trauma, and mold them into the perfect lover.

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco are in negotiations to star in the romantic comedy movie, ‘Meet Cute’ directed by Alex Lehmann.

The movie is being billed as a “wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy.”


Pop Crave

That sounds a little bit like deranged behavior to me…but also sign me up.

According to Deadline, Davidson is set to play Gary and Cuoco will portray Sheila.


Linda Wheeler/Everett Collection, Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection


As we wait for updates on the deal, you can catch Kaley in the upcoming second season of The Flight Attendant, and Pete in The Suicide Squad come August.

