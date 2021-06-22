Peloton Gains On New Offering To Attract Corporate Customers By Investing.com



Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Peloton (NASDAQ:) shares rose more than 5% in Tuesday’s trading as the company launched a plan to attract corporate customers.

Peloton Corporate Wellness will bring the fitness equipment maker’s products to businesses and organizations operating in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Germany, with Australia coming later this year.

The company aims to enroll companies keen to provide employees access to mental and physical health resources.

Organizations can offer subsidized access to Peloton digital and All Access Memberships as well as exclusive benefits on its connected fitness products.

Wayfair (NYSE:), Samsung (KS:), SAP, Accenture (NYSE:) Interactive, part of Accenture, and Sky, in the U.K., are among the first clients, a note said.