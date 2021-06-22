Oshkosh to build new U.S. Postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: United States Postal Service (USPS) workers load mail into delivery trucks outside a post office in Royal Oak, Michigan, U.S. August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Oshkosh (NYSE:) Defense said Tuesday it will build next generation U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery vehicles in Spartanburg, South Carolina and expects to hire over 1,000 employees.
In February, USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp. Last week, electric vehicle company Workhorse Group filed a legal challenge to the decision after USPS rejected its bid. The contract could be worth more than $6 billion in total. It allows for delivery over 10 years of between 50,000 and 165,000 of a mix of internal combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles.
